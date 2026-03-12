Selena Gomez reveals she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder
Selena Gomez, 33, just shared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with her husband Benny Blanco that she was misdiagnosed several times before finally learning she has bipolar disorder.
"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," she said.
She's been open about her mental health struggles and has spent time at four different treatment centers.
When did Selena 1st start dealing mental health issues?
She has said she felt something was wrong for years. At one point she had a psychotic episode: she heard voices, felt paranoid, and needed hospitalization.
The first meds made her feel disconnected from reality, but tweaking her treatment eventually helped things get better.
Previously, she said in interviews and on social media that being diagnosed with bipolar disorder finally helped make sense of what she'd been feeling.
She's also spoken about having suicidal thoughts and how tough those years were, in interviews and in her Apple TV+ documentary < em>My Mind and Me.