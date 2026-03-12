Selena Gomez reveals she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

Selena Gomez, 33, just shared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with her husband Benny Blanco that she was misdiagnosed several times before finally learning she has bipolar disorder.

"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," she said.

She's been open about her mental health struggles and has spent time at four different treatment centers.