'Selling Sunset' returns December 4 with new cast and exits
Selling Sunset is back for its 10th season on December 4, 2026, and there are some big changes at the Oppenheim Group.
Four new cast members, Tara Burns, Jordyn Braff, Sasha Lance, and Sonni Pacheco, are joining the cast.
Meanwhile, familiar faces Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa are returning after breaks.
But it's also time to say goodbye to Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet, and Alana Gold.
'Selling Sunset' Quinn says motherhood centered
Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith are sticking around for season 10. El Moussa returns after a break since season seven, while Quinn says she's coming back.
Motherhood has made her "become more intentional and much more protective of my peace," and that people will see "a version of me that's more centered and even more sure of herself."
The trailer teases plenty of drama among the agents as these fresh faces shake up L.A.'s luxury real estate scene.