Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith are sticking around for season 10. El Moussa returns after a break since season seven, while Quinn says she's coming back.

Motherhood has made her "become more intentional and much more protective of my peace," and that people will see "a version of me that's more centered and even more sure of herself."

The trailer teases plenty of drama among the agents as these fresh faces shake up L.A.'s luxury real estate scene.