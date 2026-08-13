Selvan and Mukhundhan star in Tamil 'Anbil Avan' releasing September

Heads up, Tamil cinema fans! Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan are teaming up for Anbil Avan, a new action-romance film dropping this September.

The movie was announced with a title-reveal teaser on Wednesday (August 12), hinting at some gritty vibes.

It's directed by R Kaarthikeyan, with a story written by Vignesh Raja (known for Por Thozhil) and a script by Kaarthikeyan, Vignesh, and Ashok Selvan.