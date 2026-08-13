Selvan and Mukhundhan star in Tamil 'Anbil Avan' releasing September
Entertainment
Heads up, Tamil cinema fans! Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan are teaming up for Anbil Avan, a new action-romance film dropping this September.
The movie was announced with a title-reveal teaser on Wednesday (August 12), hinting at some gritty vibes.
It's directed by R Kaarthikeyan, with a story written by Vignesh Raja (known for Por Thozhil) and a script by Kaarthikeyan, Vignesh, and Ashok Selvan.
'Anbil Avan' cast and crew announced
Alongside the leads, you'll see Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, and Maha Delhi Ganesh in supporting roles.
Music is by Govind Vasantha; visuals come from Gowtham Rajendran; editing is handled by Selva RK.
Anbil Avan is co-produced under Ayngaran International and Happy High Pictures.
Mark your calendars for its September release!