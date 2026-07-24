Sen backs CJP students' Delhi Jantar Mantar protest, praises resilience
Entertainment
Filmmaker Aparna Sen has come out in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, praising the students for keeping things peaceful and sticking to constitutional values.
In her Instagram video, she shared that their resilience gave her "a glimmer of hope" about activism done right.
Sen condemns violence against unarmed students
Sen strongly condemned violence against these unarmed students, calling them "the future of our nation" and urging everyone to stand with them: "It is now or never."
Actors Salman Khan and Prakash Raj also showed support: Khan applauded the push for education reforms, while Raj backed activist Sonam Wangchuk and questioned why the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was being delayed.