Sen defends mehndi on Instagram, says he does not drink
Entertainment
Palash Sen has spoken up for Daler Mehndi, who's been accused of performing while drunk.
Sen clarified on Instagram that Daler doesn't drink at all and called the claims untrue.
He described Daler as a brother, praised his legendary status, and highlighted how much joy he brings to fans through his music.
Sen praises Mehndi's character and legacy
Sen's post wasn't just about clearing the air: it was also a warm tribute to Mehndi's character and his dedication to spreading happiness through music.
By standing by him, Sen reassured fans about Daler's integrity and reminded everyone of his lasting impact on the music scene: "But to me, you are simply my brother, a person with a heart far bigger and kinder than most will ever know."