Sen named India's global Newport Beach Film Festival ambassador 2026
Entertainment
Anushka Sen has just been chosen as India's global ambassador for the 2026 Newport Beach Film Festival.
She says it's a huge honor to represent India on such a global stage and is genuinely excited about the opportunity.
Sen hopes to showcase Indian talent
Sen hopes her new role will help showcase Indian stories and talent internationally.
She wants to inspire young Indians to dream big, saying their voices and creativity deserve recognition everywhere.
Her appointment also highlights how Indian storytelling is making waves in global cinema.