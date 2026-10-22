Sen questions Khan's online trolling stance on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
Singer Palash Sen has called out Salman Khan for his recent stand against online trolling, especially targeting women after pregnancy.
While Sen admitted Salman's words on Bigg Boss 20 sounded "brave," he questioned if they were genuine, pointing out that Khan himself has long been part of Bollywood's negative PR culture.
Sen doubts Khan's sincerity, cites 'Filhaal'
Sen shared that he's unsure whether Salman's statements were truly his own or just scripted for image management.
He added that he had seen him being part of the problem in this PR culture for so long.
Sen also explained why he keeps his distance from Mumbai. He feels the industry is too focused on public relations over real connections after his 2002 movie Filhaal.