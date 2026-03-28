Sengupta urges not to compare 'Bhoot Bangla' with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Jisshu Sengupta wants everyone to know: < em>Bhoot Bangla is its own thing, not a copy of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

He shared that he requested everyone to watch Bhoot Bangla for its own story and not compare it with anything else.

While both movies involve ghosts, he points out they're totally different genres.