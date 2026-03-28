Sengupta urges not to compare 'Bhoot Bangla' with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Entertainment
Jisshu Sengupta wants everyone to know: < em>Bhoot Bangla is its own thing, not a copy of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
He shared that he requested everyone to watch Bhoot Bangla for its own story and not compare it with anything else.
While both movies involve ghosts, he points out they're totally different genres.
Sengupta calls 'Bhoot Bangla' horror comedy
Sengupta explains Bhoot Bangla is a horror comedy, so expect laughs along with the scares, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa is more of a psychological thriller.
The film also brings back director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long time, joined by Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.
And in case you're wondering: it's still dropping on April 10.