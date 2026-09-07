Sequel confirmed after 'Hanuman Ansh' nets 122.13cr in 1 month
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual film about Neem Karoli Baba, has quietly become a blockbuster, earning ₹122.13 crore net in just a month.
It started on around 300 screens but quickly expanded to more than 1,500 as word spread.
Now, co-producer Anupriya Nagar says a sequel is officially on the way.
Nagar says sequel will retain simplicity
Nagar, who's just 21 and made her debut by investing her student job savings, shared that the next film will stick to what worked: simplicity.
"The simplicity of Hanuman Ansh was its biggest strength," she told Hindustan Times.
< em>Hanuman Ansh is also getting an international release.