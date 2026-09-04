Sequel confirmed for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' after jaw-dropping cliffhanger
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie just hit theaters on September 4, and fans can already look forward to a sequel.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings back familiar faces from the hit Amazon Prime series but spins its own story.
The movie wraps up with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, so the next chapter is officially on the way.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' expected ₹25-30 cr
Set in 2018, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) orders Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Jitendra Kumar) to take out a traitor, while Munna (Divyenndu) gets jealous of their growing influence.
Both Guddu and Munna fall for Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), but unlike in the series, her fate takes a new turn here.
It's expected to make ₹25-30 crore right out of the gate.