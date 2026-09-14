Is 'Mirzapur: The Movie' getting a sequel?
What's the story
The recent box office triumph of Mirzapur: The Movie has sparked discussions about a sequel, reported Mid Day. The film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Rasika Dugal, has raked in over ₹180 crore at the domestic box office. This success has prompted Excel Entertainment to consider another cinematic venture centered around the beloved characters of the franchise.
Meeting details
Team to meet producers next week
The cast, director Gurmmeet Singh, and writer Puneet Krishna are reportedly set to meet producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani next week.
A source revealed, "There are several ideas being discussed, but nothing has been formally locked."
"Earlier, the focus was on taking Mirzapur forward as a series by prioritizing [S04]."
"Now, there is realization that the audience will also come to theaters for these characters. If the story and the scale make sense, the team will explore another film."
Film's performance
Film's box office collection so far
Mirzapur: The Movie has crossed ₹184 crore at the domestic box office by Day 10 of its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk.
This success has turned what was initially a major experiment into a successful theatrical outing.
The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Divyenndu, and Sushant Singh, among others.