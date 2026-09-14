Is 'Mirzapur: The Movie' getting a sequel?

The cast, director Gurmmeet Singh, and writer Puneet Krishna are reportedly set to meet producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani next week.

A source revealed, "There are several ideas being discussed, but nothing has been formally locked."

"Earlier, the focus was on taking Mirzapur forward as a series by prioritizing [S04]."

"Now, there is realization that the audience will also come to theaters for these characters. If the story and the scale make sense, the team will explore another film."