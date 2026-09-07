'Will not dishearten viewers': 'Hanuman Ansh' producer confirms sequel
What's the story
The Hindi devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, which has emerged as a box-office blockbuster, will return with a sequel. The film's co-producer, 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar, recently confirmed this update. She told Hindustan Times, "We are not going to dishearten our viewers. Maharaj ji (Neem Karoli Baba) has given us so much in abundance regarding the box office, so we don't have a choice but to make this."
Sequel details
Sequel will retain the 'simplicity' of the original
Despite starting its theatrical run on around 300 screens, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a significant turnaround and expanded to over 1,500 screens.
Elaborating on the sequel plans, Nagar added, "Our film was supposed to be made in ₹2 crore."
"If we had made the same film in ₹10 crore, it wouldn't have come out this way. The rawness and simplicity came from the low budget, and we will definitely keep that in mind."
Career transition
Nagar worked part-time jobs to fund the project
Nagar, an economics graduate from the University of Bath, worked part-time jobs during her three years in the UK. She used this money to invest in Hanuman Ansh.
"This was the risk I was willing to take," she said. "I had not done filmmaking, but I was ready to give my heart and soul to it."
Despite having no prior experience in the industry, Nagar was motivated by a desire to introduce the revered saint's stories to younger audiences.
Family apprehensions
Nagar recalls family's initial reaction
Nagar's decision to invest in the film industry without any experience was met with concern from her family.
"My father was protective. He said, 'You don't know much about filmmaking, and you know how the industry is. You're so young,'" she recalled.
However, when she explained the film's subject matter, her father's apprehensions were eased.
"They've been with me through thick and thin," she added.
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Hanuman Ansh'
Hanuman Ansh has continued its theatrical run with another strong day at the box office. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in lead roles.
According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned an estimated ₹22.75cr net across India on Day 31 from 7,077 shows nationwide.
With this addition, the film's India net collection has reached ₹122.13cr, and its India gross stands at ₹144.4cr.
The project is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.