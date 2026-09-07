'Will not dishearten viewers': 'Hanuman Ansh' producer confirms sequel

Despite starting its theatrical run on around 300 screens, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a significant turnaround and expanded to over 1,500 screens.

Elaborating on the sequel plans, Nagar added, "Our film was supposed to be made in ₹2 crore."

"If we had made the same film in ₹10 crore, it wouldn't have come out this way. The rawness and simplicity came from the low budget, and we will definitely keep that in mind."