Sesh and Thakur's 'Dacoit' delayed to April 10 2026
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film Dacoit has moved its release date to April 10, 2026, instead of March.
The team decided to wait because Dacoit was not getting the desired showcasing/screen space due to Dhurandhar 2's strong presence.
At the trailer launch, Sesh said this shift gives Dacoit a better chance to shine.
'Dacoit' trailer wins fans and celebrities
The Dacoit trailer has been getting a lot of love from fans and celebrities. The story follows a man who's wrongfully jailed and out for revenge against the woman who betrayed him.
Sesh sounded confident about the film's chances, sharing that they're working closely with distributors so Dacoit gets the screen space it deserves.