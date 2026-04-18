Sesh and Thakur's 'Dacoit' earns ₹29.47cr in India, ₹12.60cr overseas Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit isn't catching fire in India, earning ₹29.47 crore net after eight days. But overseas audiences seem more into it, adding ₹12.60 crore to the pot and pushing the global gross close to ₹47 crore.

The film's Indian theater turnout dipped in its second week, even as occupancy rates edged up a bit.