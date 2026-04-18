Sesh and Thakur's 'Dacoit' earns ₹29.47cr in India, ₹12.60cr overseas
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit isn't catching fire in India, earning ₹29.47 crore net after eight days. But overseas audiences seem more into it, adding ₹12.60 crore to the pot and pushing the global gross close to ₹47 crore.
The film's Indian theater turnout dipped in its second week, even as occupancy rates edged up a bit.
'Dacoit' set during COVID-19 era
Set during the COVID-19 era, Dacoit follows Hari (Sesh), whose romance with Saraswati (Thakur) lands him behind bars and sparks a wild chase led by Anurag Kashyap as an offbeat cop and Prakash Raj as a shady hospital boss.
Expect action with a twist of drama throughout.