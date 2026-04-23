Sesh and Thakur's 'Dacoit' is quiet box office success 52.57cr

'Dacoit' combines COVID-19 jailbreak and twists

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dacoit follows Hari (Sesh), also known as Romeo, whose life changes when his lover Saraswati (Thakur) becomes linked to his imprisonment in a murder case.

After he breaks out of jail, a quirky cop and a shady hospital boss are hot on his trail.

Critics liked the movie's twists and surprising ending but felt some parts of the story could have been tighter.