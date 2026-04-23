Sesh and Thakur's 'Dacoit' is quiet box office success 52.57cr
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action-packed Dacoit has quietly become a box office success, pulling in ₹52.57 crore globally.
Most of the money came from India (₹39.07 crore gross), with overseas fans adding another ₹13.50 crore.
Even with mixed reviews, the film is holding steady in its second week, earning about ₹50-53 lakh on recent days.
'Dacoit' combines COVID-19 jailbreak and twists
Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dacoit follows Hari (Sesh), also known as Romeo, whose life changes when his lover Saraswati (Thakur) becomes linked to his imprisonment in a murder case.
After he breaks out of jail, a quirky cop and a shady hospital boss are hot on his trail.
Critics liked the movie's twists and surprising ending but felt some parts of the story could have been tighter.