Sesh resumes 'G2' filming with Hashmi and Gabbi in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh is jumping back into action for G2, the much-awaited sequel to his 2018 spy thriller Goodachari.
Filming picks up in July on a massive Hyderabad set, with high-tech stunts and big dramatic moments lined up.
Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi will also join this crucial schedule.
'G2' finally picking up speed
This Hyderabad leg is key for the story and will run for several weeks, with the team working "day and night" to get things just right.
G2 has faced pandemic delays since its 2018 announcement, but Sesh says fan expectations keep them motivated: "this phase includes some of the most important portions of the film."
With a 100-crore-rupee budget and shoots already done in Poland, Hungary, and Chennai, G2 is finally picking up speed.