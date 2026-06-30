Sesh resumes 'G2' filming with Hashmi and Gabbi in Hyderabad

'G2' finally picking up speed

This Hyderabad leg is key for the story and will run for several weeks, with the team working "day and night" to get things just right.

G2 has faced pandemic delays since its 2018 announcement, but Sesh says fan expectations keep them motivated: "this phase includes some of the most important portions of the film."

With a 100-crore-rupee budget and shoots already done in Poland, Hungary, and Chennai, G2 is finally picking up speed.