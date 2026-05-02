Sesh tops 'Dacoit: A Love Story' pay 8cr, Thakur 2.5cr

Raj 1.5-2.5cr Kashyap 1-2cr Supporting 0.5-1.5cr

Veterans Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap landed roles too, with Raj earning between ₹1.5 to ₹2.5 crore and Kashyap close behind at ₹1 to ₹2 crore.

Supporting actors like Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, and Jain Mari Khan received between ₹0.5 to ₹1.5 crore each.

The movie dives into themes of betrayal and revenge, classic ingredients for an action-packed love story that's clearly rewarding its stars in more ways than one!