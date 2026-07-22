Seshadri returns to acting with Shroff in 'Nanavati vs Nanavati'
Entertainment
Meenakshi Seshadri, a big name from classic Bollywood, is returning to acting after years away.
She's starring in Prime Video's upcoming courtroom drama Nanavati vs Nanavati, directed by Vipul Shah.
The show brings her and Jackie Shroff together again, about 43 years after their hit film Hero (1983).
Eight episode ensemble filmed in Mumbai
Nanavati vs Nanavati is an eight-episode series featuring Bhagyashree, Ram Kapoor, and Anupriya Goenka alongside the lead duo.
Filming is happening in Mumbai, and both Seshadri and Shroff are playing roles that fit their age now.
With its mix of veteran stars and a popular director, this one's shaping up to be a must-watch for anyone into classic Bollywood or new-age streaming dramas.