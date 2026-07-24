'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' set designer dead in possible murder-suicide
What's the story
Mary Kate Golding (34), a set designer for popular shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Goosebumps, was found dead in the basement of her Queens, New York home on Tuesday. Her husband, Joseph Azzaretto (33), was also discovered dead nearby in what police believe to be a "possible murder-suicide," reported PEOPLE. Azzaretto's body was discovered after police received a 911 call about an unconscious person near Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard around 6:39am on Tuesday, July 21.
Discovery
Details of the incident and early career of Golding
On Tuesday morning, police reportedly received a call about an "unconscious person" in Astoria Park.
Officers discovered a man, identified as Azzaretto, who was unresponsive inside the park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
However, The New York Post claims he was found hanging on a tree.
Golding had previously worked as a set director and designer on productions such as Marry Me, The Big Sick, Meet Cute, and Goosebumps. She graduated from New York University in 2015.
Family background
Azzaretto's family has a history of violence
Azzaretto's family has a history of violence, with his younger brother Nicholas allegedly shooting their father Frank to death during an argument in February 2020.
Nicholas was charged with third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter but later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in November 2021.
He was sentenced to 10 years of probation, two under electronic monitoring.
Troubled history
Disturbing details emerge about the couple's son
After moving to Astoria from Pennsylvania two months ago, Azzaretto reportedly had a history of violent behavior.
He was said to have physically fought repo men over his car and was described as "mentally disturbed" by a nearby worker.
The couple's 11-month-old son was left alone with Golding's body after she was stabbed, but a friend later found the infant.
Ongoing investigation
Police continue to investigate potential murder-suicide
The police are still investigating the potential murder-suicide.
A video obtained by The New York Post showed Azzaretto walking calmly to a minivan parked near their home shortly after Golding's death.
He is believed to have called a family member and friend, confessing to the killing.