'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' set designer dead in possible murder-suicide

On Tuesday morning, police reportedly received a call about an "unconscious person" in Astoria Park.

Officers discovered a man, identified as Azzaretto, who was unresponsive inside the park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, The New York Post claims he was found hanging on a tree.

Golding had previously worked as a set director and designer on productions such as Marry Me, The Big Sick, Meet Cute, and Goosebumps. She graduated from New York University in 2015.