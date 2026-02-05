'Setbacks have never stopped you': Silambarasan backs Vijay
Actor Silambarasan TR is backing Vijay after his much-awaited film "Jana Nayagan" hit a snag with the censor board.
"We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay," he shared, adding that Vijay "has been in cinema for so many years" and that the industry should "stand by him" so the film reaches the screen.
'Jana Nayagan' stuck in certification issues
The movie, directed by H Vinoth, has been stuck in certification issues with the CBFC.
Its January 9 release was postponed amid the CBFC certification issues and a producer announcement;
an earlier single-judge order had directed the CBFC to issue a certificate, and a later division bench set aside that order pending further proceedings.
Other stars show support online
Silambarasan took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind Vijay, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass. Real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."
Other stars like Ravi Mohan, Jiiva, Jai, and Harish Kalyan also showed support online.
The buzz is big since this is expected to be Vijay's final film before he goes all-in on politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.