'Setbacks have never stopped you': Silambarasan backs Vijay

The movie, directed by H Vinoth, has been stuck in certification issues with the CBFC. Its January 9 release was postponed amid the CBFC certification issues and a producer announcement; an earlier single-judge order had directed the CBFC to issue a certificate, and a later division bench set aside that order pending further proceedings.

Other stars show support online

Silambarasan took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind Vijay, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass. Real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."

Other stars like Ravi Mohan, Jiiva, Jai, and Harish Kalyan also showed support online.

The buzz is big since this is expected to be Vijay's final film before he goes all-in on politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.