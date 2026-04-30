Seth announces surrogacy pregnancy with husband Dwivedi on Instagram
Entertainment
Sambhavna Seth, known from Bigg Boss Three, just announced she's expecting her first child with husband Avinash Dwivedi via surrogacy.
Sambhavna Seth announced the news on Instagram, marking a hopeful new chapter after a miscarriage in December 2024 and several failed IVF attempts where Seth said her symptoms were dismissed by doctors.
Seth underwent 7 IVF cycles
Seth has been open about how challenging this road has been: she went through seven IVF cycles, lost a pregnancy in December 2024, and even had to take 65 injections over three months.
Despite all the setbacks, she and Avinash stayed determined to become parents and often shared their experiences to help others feel less alone.