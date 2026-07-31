Seth, Dwivedi overnight at Mumbai police station aiding worker's sister
TV actor Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi spent an unexpected night at a Mumbai police station to help the sister of their domestic worker Gudiya.
Gudiya's sister was reportedly being held against her will and mistreated by her employers in Kharghar, so the couple stepped in after hearing about the situation.
FIR registered for worker's sister
Gudiya's sister was allegedly locked up, denied food, and threatened when she refused extra work. Her employers even took away her ID to keep her from leaving.
With help from an NGO worker, Seth and Dwivedi managed to get her released, but things got tense when the employers filed a false complaint against her.
The couple stayed at the police station all night explaining what really happened, and by morning an FIR was finally registered for Gudiya's sister.