Seth, Dwivedi overnight at Mumbai police station aiding worker's sister

Gudiya's sister was allegedly locked up, denied food, and threatened when she refused extra work. Her employers even took away her ID to keep her from leaving.

With help from an NGO worker, Seth and Dwivedi managed to get her released, but things got tense when the employers filed a false complaint against her.

The couple stayed at the police station all night explaining what really happened, and by morning an FIR was finally registered for Gudiya's sister.