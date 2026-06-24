Seth, mother via surrogacy, criticizes miscarriage blame, pregnancy expectations Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

On the June 24 episode of Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar, actor Sambhavna Seth got real about the pressures women face after a miscarriage.

She shared how people unfairly blamed her for her loss (saying things like walking or shopping caused it) even though doctors said otherwise.

Now a mom to twins via surrogacy, Seth highlighted how society often expects women to stop living their normal lives during pregnancy.