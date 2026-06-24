Seth, mother via surrogacy, criticizes miscarriage blame, pregnancy expectations
On the June 24 episode of Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar, actor Sambhavna Seth got real about the pressures women face after a miscarriage.
She shared how people unfairly blamed her for her loss (saying things like walking or shopping caused it) even though doctors said otherwise.
Now a mom to twins via surrogacy, Seth highlighted how society often expects women to stop living their normal lives during pregnancy.
Seth lost 2nd pregnancy amid trolling
Seth talked about the pain of losing her second pregnancy right before she planned to announce it, and how online trolls added to her struggle.
She questioned why pregnancy is treated as a time when women should pause everything, urging viewers for more empathy and awareness.
The episode aired on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.