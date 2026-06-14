'No plans': Seth Rogen won't work with James Franco again
What's the story
Actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen has confirmed that he has "no plans" to work with James Franco again. The actor revealed this in a recent interview with The New York Times, where he also disclosed that he hasn't spoken to Franco in a "long time."
Relationship status
'The nuance of it is too personal...'
When asked about his current relationship with Franco, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, Rogen said, "I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now." "Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this, and I haven't worked with him in a really long time, and I have no plans to."
Past partnerships
Rogen and Franco's collaborations over the years
Rogen and Franco first teamed up on Paul Feig's NBC series Freaks and Geeks, which aired for one season in late 1999. They went on to star in several popular comedies, such as Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, and The Interview. However, Franco's career took a hit after he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2018.
Legal issues
Franco's sexual misconduct allegations and impact on career
Franco was sued by two women in a class-action lawsuit in 2019. They accused him of "engaging in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior toward female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher...by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects." The lawsuit was settled for $2.23 million in 2021. In 2018, Rogen had expressed willingness to reunite with Franco. However, he retracted his statement in 2021, saying, "I do not plan to [work with him] right now."
Franco's perspective
Franco on not talking to Rogen anymore
In a 2024 interview with Variety, Franco spoke about his relationship with Rogen. He said, "No. I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over." "And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me."