Sethupathi releases 'Delivery Boy' teaser for Nani directorial debut

'Delivery Boy' teaser highlights cast, score

The teaser is packed with tense moments, confrontations, and hints of emotional depth. No release date yet, but it definitely sets up high-stakes drama.

Alongside Sivakumar, you'll see Brigida Saga and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles, plus a solid supporting cast.

Sundaramurthy K.S.'s intense background score and sharp editing add to the excitement.