Sethupathi releases 'Delivery Boy' teaser for Nani directorial debut
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi just dropped the teaser for Delivery Boy, an action thriller that marks Nani's first time as director.
The film stars Leo Sivakumar (yep, son of Dindigul I. Leoni) as a delivery guy whose everyday job suddenly gets way more dangerous than expected.
'Delivery Boy' teaser highlights cast, score
The teaser is packed with tense moments, confrontations, and hints of emotional depth. No release date yet, but it definitely sets up high-stakes drama.
Alongside Sivakumar, you'll see Brigida Saga and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles, plus a solid supporting cast.
Sundaramurthy K.S.'s intense background score and sharp editing add to the excitement.