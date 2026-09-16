Sethupathi's retro avatar in 'Baththa' 1960s teaser directed by Tharaneetharan
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi is back in a retro avatar with the newly released teaser for Baththa, a period drama set in the 1960s.
Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the teaser hints at a mysterious storyline and gives us a glimpse of Lijomol Jose, who features in an important role.
The vintage vibe is strong, and Sethupathi's character feels both intriguing and nostalgic.
Atlee produced 'Baththa,' releases Oct 1
This marks the third team-up between Sethupathi and Tharaneetharan after their earlier collaborations.
Baththa leans into authentic 1960s style, from the retro setting to music, with Sai Abhyankkar setting the mood through tracks like Magale.
Produced by Atlee, Baththa is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2026, so mark your calendars!