Sethupathi's retro avatar in 'Baththa' 1960s teaser directed by Tharaneetharan

Vijay Sethupathi is back in a retro avatar with the newly released teaser for Baththa, a period drama set in the 1960s.

Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the teaser hints at a mysterious storyline and gives us a glimpse of Lijomol Jose, who features in an important role.

The vintage vibe is strong, and Sethupathi's character feels both intriguing and nostalgic.