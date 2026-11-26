The legal dispute started in 2021 when Jolie sold her stake in Chateau Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.

Pitt filed a lawsuit in 2022, claiming Jolie violated an agreement that neither would sell their stake without the other's consent.

Jolie then filed a countersuit, alleging Pitt was "waging a vindictive war against" her and denying he had to approve her sale.