Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie reach surprise settlement in winery dispute
What's the story
Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their long-standing legal dispute over Chateau Miraval, the French winery they co-owned. The surprise settlement was announced through a joint statement on Wednesday. "We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further," read the statement, per PEOPLE. "Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us."
Dispute details
Legal dispute began in 2021
The legal dispute started in 2021 when Jolie sold her stake in Chateau Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.
Pitt filed a lawsuit in 2022, claiming Jolie violated an agreement that neither would sell their stake without the other's consent.
Jolie then filed a countersuit, alleging Pitt was "waging a vindictive war against" her and denying he had to approve her sale.
Abuse claims
Allegations of domestic abuse also came up
The legal battle also saw allegations of domestic abuse against Pitt resurface.
Jolie's legal team claimed Pitt refused to buy her out of the winery business after she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement allegedly "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."
The allegations were related to a 2016 private jet incident where Pitt was reportedly verbally and physically abusive toward his family.
Legal proceedings
Pitt recently won a legal victory in separate dispute
Pitt's legal team had been pushing to obtain Jolie's financial and property records as recently as August.
In June, he won a legal victory in a separate dispute with the Stoli Group. Pitt argued that investors in the spirits and wine distributor knew about Jolie selling her stake in the winery.
The Hollywood legends separated in 2016 after 12 years together, including two years of marriage. The couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.