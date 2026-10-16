Seyfried lists Hollywood Hills home for $3.2 million, New York primary
Entertainment
Amanda Seyfried is saying goodbye to her longtime Hollywood Hills spot, listing it for $3.2 million as she continues to make upstate New York her primary residence.
She originally bought the house from fellow actor Adam Brody in 2011.
Seyfried's home blends charm and updates
Built in 1916, the two-story home blends old-school character (think wood-burning fireplace and a sunroom) with fresh updates like blue kitchen cabinets and modern appliances.
Outside, there's a private pool, spa, wraparound porch, and pergola loungers, all tucked near Runyon Canyon.
It's been her West Coast retreat for over a decade.