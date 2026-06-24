Shaan wishes Alka Yagnik speedy recovery after Padma Bhushan honor

Gratitude

Yagnik shows gratitude

In her Instagram post, Yagnik spoke about her health issues, saying she has been avoiding public appearances for the past two years. She wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey." "Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."