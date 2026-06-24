Shaan wishes Alka Yagnik speedy recovery after Padma Bhushan honor
What's the story
Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik made a rare public appearance on Tuesday to receive the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She looked frail during the event and later opened up about her health issues in an Instagram post. In response, fellow singer Shaan, who has collaborated with Yagnik on numerous songs, left a heartfelt comment on her post, wishing her a speedy recovery.
Comments
'You are our pride and joy'
Shaan wrote, "Most Deserved Alka Ji!!! You are our Pride and Joy!!!" "And nothing would please your fans more than you finding your health and well-being back and finding the confidence and motivation to come back to regale us with your voice like only you can!!" Kumar Sanu also congratulated the singer, saying, "Very well deserved Alka! God bless you." Ila Arun commented, "So proud of you."
Gratitude
Yagnik shows gratitude
In her Instagram post, Yagnik spoke about her health issues, saying she has been avoiding public appearances for the past two years. She wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey." "Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."
Career
Yagnik's iconic songs and achievements
Yagnik has given us several iconic songs over the years, including hits like Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Ghoongat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hum Tum from Hum Tum, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She has also won two National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for Ghoongat Ki Aad Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.