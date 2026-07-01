Shabana Azmi asks Sonam Wangchuk to end NEET hunger strike

Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi has reached out to Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk, asking him to end his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Wangchuk is protesting alleged exam irregularities and NEET paper leaks.

Azmi, calling him a flagbearer of justice for students, emphasized how much his health matters for students who look up to him.

Celebrities like Zeenat Aman and Swara Bhasker have also shown their support.