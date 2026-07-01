Shabana Azmi asks Sonam Wangchuk to end NEET hunger strike
Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi has reached out to Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk, asking him to end his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Wangchuk is protesting alleged exam irregularities and NEET paper leaks.
Azmi, calling him a flagbearer of justice for students, emphasized how much his health matters for students who look up to him.
Celebrities like Zeenat Aman and Swara Bhasker have also shown their support.
Wangchuk continues indefinite hunger strike
Wangchuk has been fasting since joining the protest, which began on June 20 with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
After 17 days, he has lost 8.5kg and is dealing with low blood pressure, but remains determined to continue his indefinite hunger strike, with the CJP planning a march toward Parliament on July 20.
Despite worries about his health, he is sticking firmly to his cause.