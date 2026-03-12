Shabana Azmi calls item songs 'disgusting,' questions gender equality
Entertainment
Shabana Azmi isn't holding back on her views about item songs in Bollywood.
At the We The Women event in Mumbai, she said these songs often turn women into mere body parts and make them submit to the male gaze with uncomfortable lyrics and camera angles.
These images have nothing to do with the story, she pointed out.
Azmi's thoughts on suggestive lyrics
Azmi, a five-time National Award winner, also questioned how such songs can be justified if we care about gender equality.
She raised concerns about kids repeating suggestive lyrics without understanding their impact.
If you're curious, her latest project is Netflix's Dabba Cartel.