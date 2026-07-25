Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu misses Jantar Mantar protest
Entertainment
Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu and is on strict bed rest after running a high fever.
Because of this, she couldn't make it to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, which was all about pushing for better education, healthcare, and women's rights.
Shabana Azmi urged peaceful protest earlier
Before falling ill, Azmi had joined the march earlier alongside actor Prakash Raj and shared clips of herself reciting her father Kaifi Azmi's poetry to inspire everyone.
She urged peaceful protests and called on the government to meet demands like more funding for education and accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak.
The march saw some tense moments with police but kept its focus on student voices and real change.