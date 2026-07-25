Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu; misses Mumbai student protest

Azmi's team said in a statement, "Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today (Friday), but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor."

Azmi also provided a health update on Instagram, writing, "My dear Mumbaikars...I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation."