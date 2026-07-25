Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu; misses Mumbai student protest
What's the story
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi (75) has been diagnosed with swine flu. She is currently under medical supervision and has been advised complete bed rest. This development comes after she actively participated in the ongoing student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for three days. Her absence from a recent demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai was due to this health setback.
Health update
Azmi in isolation for 5 days
Azmi's team said in a statement, "Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today (Friday), but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor."
Azmi also provided a health update on Instagram, writing, "My dear Mumbaikars...I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation."
Protest participation
Azmi suffered asthma attack during protest
Azmi has been a vocal supporter of the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities.
She participated in the Chalo Sansad protest by Cockroach Janta Party on July 20 and spoke to students about their demands.
However, she suffered an asthma attack due to tear gas exposure during the protest but continued to support the students.
Health clarification
Azmi opened up about her health recently
Speaking about her health issues during the protest, Azmi had told SCREEN, "I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now."
"I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building, and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged."
Protests
Student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
The student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have been ongoing for nearly a month.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk and other students went on a hunger strike, with Wangchuk ending his strike after 26 days on Friday.
They are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak.
The protests have now turned into a nationwide movement, with Congress planning another protest in central Delhi on Saturday over these issues.