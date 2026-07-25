Shabana Azmi isolated with H1N1 backs Mumbai student protesters
Entertainment
Shabana Azmi is cheering on Mumbai's student protesters from home after being diagnosed with H1N1 and having to isolate.
She posted protest photos on Instagram and told students, "I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity."
She also shared a poem by her father, Kaifi Azmi.
Nationwide protests over alleged NEET irregularities
Azmi's support comes as students across India rally against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, calling for real change in the education system.
The movement has grown nationwide, with recent events including activist Sonam Wangchuk ending a hunger strike for over 20 days as arrests were made in the NEET leak case and the education minister stepping down.
Fast-track courts are now planned for speedy trials in such cases.