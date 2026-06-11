Shabana Azmi turns villain for first time in 'Awarapan 2'
What's the story
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has joined the cast of Awarapan 2, the makers announced on Thursday. The post on Instagram read, "We are deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise, marking the first antagonist role of her monumental career!" The film is a sequel to the hit 2007 movie Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi and was directed by Mohit Suri. It will be released on August 14.
Character creation
Here's what producer Vishesh Bhatt said
The character of Nafisa, which Azmi will play in the film, was created by writer Bilal Siddiqui. He conceived her as a quietly authoritative figure in the underworld whose entry into Awarapan 2 changes everything. Producer Vishesh Bhatt said, "Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place."
Film details
More about 'Awarapan 2'
Awarapan 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film was shot in Rajasthan and Southeast Asia, with the makers aiming to balance grand visuals and action with emotional storytelling. It will see Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam, a cynical gangster. It also marks Disha Patani's first collaboration with Vishesh Films.