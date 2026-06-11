'Awarapan 2' releases on August 14

Shabana Azmi turns villain for first time in 'Awarapan 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:06 pm Jun 11, 202605:06 pm

What's the story

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has joined the cast of Awarapan 2, the makers announced on Thursday. The post on Instagram read, "We are deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise, marking the first antagonist role of her monumental career!" The film is a sequel to the hit 2007 movie Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi and was directed by Mohit Suri. It will be released on August 14.