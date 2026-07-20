Shabana Azmi joins Jantar Mantar protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Shabana Azmi showed up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday to support protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, after allegations of irregularities in the NEET exam.
She shared that she and her husband, Javed Akhtar, wrote to Prime Minister Modi asking for a conversation about the issue, but never got a reply.
Celebrities join NEET fairness protests
Azmi's presence brought extra attention to the movement. She publicly supported climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and met Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, who was on hunger strike.
Other celebrities like Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey joined in person, while Soni Razdan and Abhay Deol voiced support online.
The protests have been ongoing since June 20, highlighting concerns over NEET exam fairness.