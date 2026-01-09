Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Batra join 'Humans in the Loop' Oscar campaign
Big names like Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Batra, and Shaunak Sen are backing "Humans in the Loop," a new indie film hoping to snag a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the 98th Oscars.
Directed by Aranya Sahay, it follows an indigenous woman in rural India as she trains AI systems—exploring the tension between indigenous knowledge systems and modern technology.
How the film stands out
"Humans in the Loop" digs into how traditional knowledge meets modern technology, with executive producer Batra highlighting its emotional and human touch.
The movie dropped on Netflix last November and is now being pushed for Academy consideration.
With industry support from folks like Kiran Rao (India distribution) and Misaq Kazimi (US release), plus recognition from the Film Independent Sloan Grant for its scientific impact, this one's got some serious momentum behind it.