Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Batra join 'Humans in the Loop' Oscar campaign

How the film stands out

"Humans in the Loop" digs into how traditional knowledge meets modern technology, with executive producer Batra highlighting its emotional and human touch.

The movie dropped on Netflix last November and is now being pushed for Academy consideration.

With industry support from folks like Kiran Rao (India distribution) and Misaq Kazimi (US release), plus recognition from the Film Independent Sloan Grant for its scientific impact, this one's got some serious momentum behind it.