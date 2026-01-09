Bombay HC lets IMAX go after E-City's assets in long-running dispute Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

IMAX just scored a big win in the Bombay High Court, which now lets them enforce old arbitration awards against E-City Entertainment.

This all started from a 2000 lease deal that went wrong in 2003-04, and after years of legal back-and-forth (including a London tribunal ordering E-City to pay IMAX $11.3 million plus interest), the court has finally overturned an earlier decision that blocked IMAX from collecting.