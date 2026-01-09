Next Article
Bombay HC lets IMAX go after E-City's assets in long-running dispute
Entertainment
IMAX just scored a big win in the Bombay High Court, which now lets them enforce old arbitration awards against E-City Entertainment.
This all started from a 2000 lease deal that went wrong in 2003-04, and after years of legal back-and-forth (including a London tribunal ordering E-City to pay IMAX $11.3 million plus interest), the court has finally overturned an earlier decision that blocked IMAX from collecting.
What happens next?
The court says E-City can't touch its transferred assets or accounts until it settles up with IMAX, and slapped on a ₹5 lakh penalty for dragging things out.
Everyone's been told to show up in court again on January 19, 2026—so this story isn't quite over yet.