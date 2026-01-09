'Spirit': Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's 1st look poster grabs attention

Cast lineup and what to expect

The film brings together stars like Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. Prabhas plays a cop; Dimri is his love interest.

Fun fact: Deepika Padukone was originally considered but had to step away due to scheduling issues.

With Vanga at the helm and Prabhas's post-Baahubali fame, expectations are high for something fresh and memorable.