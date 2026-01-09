Next Article
'Spirit': Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's 1st look poster grabs attention
Entertainment
The buzz is real—Spirit just dropped its first look, and fans are talking.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the poster shows Prabhas rocking long hair, a beard, and some battle scars.
He's shirtless, holding a drink and cigarette while Triptii Dimri lights it for him—a subtle hint at their characters' marriage that Vanga implied.
Cast lineup and what to expect
The film brings together stars like Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. Prabhas plays a cop; Dimri is his love interest.
Fun fact: Deepika Padukone was originally considered but had to step away due to scheduling issues.
With Vanga at the helm and Prabhas's post-Baahubali fame, expectations are high for something fresh and memorable.