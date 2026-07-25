Shabana Azmi welcomes resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan after student protests
Entertainment
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has welcomed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it "the first step" toward real change.
Pradhan stepped down after weeks of student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which accused him of exam irregularities.
Things escalated when police used tear gas and water cannons on students near Parliament.
Shabana Azmi urges education overhaul
Azmi joined the protests in Delhi, openly criticizing the police crackdown and urging deeper reforms.
She praised young people for standing strong, saying that 'it is the first step toward the students' victory' and that 'the resistance must continue till the educational system is overhauled and all demands are met.'