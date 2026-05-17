Shaffer and Carrozzini announce separation after nearly 8 years married
Bee Shaffer (Anna Wintour's daughter) and filmmaker Francesco Carrozzini just announced they're going their separate ways after nearly eight years of marriage.
They share a four-year-old son, Oliver, and said in a joint statement on May 15 that their careers are taking them in different directions: "After 10 wonderful years together (including nearly eight years of marriage), we have decided to separate."
Shaffer and Carrozzini pledge co-parenting, privacy
The couple emphasized they're still close friends and committed to co-parenting Oliver.
They've asked for privacy during this time and made it clear this will be their only public comment.
Fun fact: Their split comes right after both attended the Met Gala together earlier this month, a reminder that even high-profile couples navigate life changes quietly behind the scenes.