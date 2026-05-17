Shaffer and Carrozzini announce separation after nearly 8 years married Entertainment May 17, 2026

Bee Shaffer (Anna Wintour's daughter) and filmmaker Francesco Carrozzini just announced they're going their separate ways after nearly eight years of marriage.

They share a four-year-old son, Oliver, and said in a joint statement on May 15 that their careers are taking them in different directions: "After 10 wonderful years together (including nearly eight years of marriage), we have decided to separate."