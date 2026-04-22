Shaffer wore Wintour's 2019 Prada 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer, Anna Wintour's daughter-in-law, turned heads at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City by wearing a Prada dress straight from Wintour's own closet.
The tea-length floral dress was worn by Anna Wintour at a charity event back in 2019, giving the premiere a sweet full-circle fashion moment.
Sequel hits May 1 Wintour celebrated
Shaffer finished her look with metallic sandals, while Anna Wintour chose a custom striped Prada Spring 2016 dress and her daughter Bee Carrozzini wore Valentino Resort 2026.
With the sequel so closely tied to Wintour's influence, the night felt like a celebration of her lasting mark on fashion.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1.