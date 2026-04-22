Shaffer wore Wintour's 2019 Prada 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Sequel hits May 1 Wintour celebrated

Shaffer finished her look with metallic sandals, while Anna Wintour chose a custom striped Prada Spring 2016 dress and her daughter Bee Carrozzini wore Valentino Resort 2026.

With the sequel so closely tied to Wintour's influence, the night felt like a celebration of her lasting mark on fashion.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1.