'Khatron Ke...15' contestant Shagun accuses Gaurav Khanna of bullying her

Sharma alleged that Khanna often bullied her during the show.

She said, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot)."

"Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most."

"He would say, 'Ye to chor deti hai,' 'She is weak,' and 'Don't do this.'"