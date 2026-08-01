'Khatron Ke...15' contestant Shagun accuses Gaurav Khanna of bullying her
What's the story
Actor Shagun Sharma, who recently participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has accused fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna of bullying her. In an interview with Filmygyan, she claimed that he often singled her out during the competition. "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet," she said.
Allegations
Khanna would often say, 'Ye to chor deti hai': Sharma
Sharma alleged that Khanna often bullied her during the show.
She said, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot)."
"Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most."
"He would say, 'Ye to chor deti hai,' 'She is weak,' and 'Don't do this.'"
Reality show dynamics
Sharma clarified she isn't judging Khanna as a person
Despite her allegations, Sharma stopped short of judging Khanna as a person.
She said, "I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself."
"So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too)."
Show details
More about 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 recently wrapped up filming in Cape Town, South Africa.
The show has a new format this year with returning contestants competing against first-time participants.
The star-studded lineup includes Sharma, Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, and Jasmin Bhasin, among others.
Personal life
Khanna is in news for his divorce
Khanna recently made headlines when his wife Akanksha Chamola announced their divorce during the premiere of Lock Upp season two.
The couple, who got married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition, are now separating.
The actor is known for winning Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef India.