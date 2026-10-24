Shah and Kapadia back SRFTI students protesting alleged RSS-linked attacks
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and filmmaker Payal Kapadia have spoken up for students at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), who are protesting after alleged attacks by RSS-linked groups on campus.
Shah called out the BJP for targeting those who speak up, while Kapadia pointed out how these incidents have disrupted students' education.
Students demand Ajmera resign at SRFTI
Classes have been suspended since late September, with the administration recently extending the break and asking students to leave campus.
Students want Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera to step down and are calling for accountability from the administration and action over alleged unauthorized activities on the campus.
Kapadia also mentioned that some students faced threats of disciplinary action just for raising safety concerns.