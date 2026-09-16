Shah helped launch Khanna's career while Bachchan stayed humble
Entertainment
Composer Anandji Virji Shah recently shared how Rajesh Khanna changed after becoming a superstar.
Speaking on a podcast, Anandji said he helped launch Khanna's career, but noticed that fame made him more difficult to work with, unlike Amitabh Bachchan, who stayed humble.
He remembered moments like Khanna refusing to do the song.
Shah says Khanna's drinking increased
Anandji also talked about how Khanna's drinking increased with his fame, making work unpredictable and tense.
As things got tougher, Anandji warned him that arrogance could end his success.