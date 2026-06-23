Shah posthumously receives Padma Shri from Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Shah's career spanned over 4 decades

With a career spanning over four decades, Shah was known for his sharp comic timing and versatility: he graduated from FTII and starred in iconic films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

His role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai made him a household name and cemented his place as one of Indian television's most unforgettable personalities.