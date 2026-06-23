Shah posthumously receives Padma Shri from Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment
Satish Shah, a beloved veteran of Indian cinema, was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri this Tuesday.
President Droupadi Murmu handed over the honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Shah's brother accepted it on his behalf.
Shah passed away on October 25, 2025 and is remembered fondly by fans and family.
Shah's career spanned over 4 decades
With a career spanning over four decades, Shah was known for his sharp comic timing and versatility: he graduated from FTII and starred in iconic films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.
His role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai made him a household name and cemented his place as one of Indian television's most unforgettable personalities.