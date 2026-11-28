'Cool 61-year-old': SRK on embracing his age in 'King'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed his decision to embrace his age in his upcoming film King. Speaking at a Meta event in Mumbai, he said the age gap between him and his younger co-stars made him want to play a character closer to his real age. "I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now," he said.
Career reflections
'I felt I wasn't good-looking when I first entered...'
Reflecting on his career, Khan admitted, "I've always wanted to be a hero. I felt I wasn't good-looking when I first entered the film industry."
"So, when I got the chance to be a hero, for someone as simple-looking as I am, I hold it very dearly," he said.
He added that his desire to be a hero at 60 and play his age was also influenced by how younger women perceive him now.
Twitter Post
See his explanation here
This is what makes Shah Rukh Khan special! He understands the changing times, embraces new challenges and believes in giving audiences a complete cinematic experience. KING is a reflection of that vision! 👑❤️@iamsrk#SRK#ShahRukhKhan#KING#DaddyCoolpic.twitter.com/w04nGSMibm— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 27, 2026
Perspective
'With the age difference between me and the girls...'
Khan revealed, "I won't name the director and heroine either. I was standing in front of her and telling her one of my amazing love dialogues."
He told the young actor, "I love you a lot; I want to get lost in your eyes...and...I hope you finished your math homework, beti."
"So, with the age difference between me and the girls I was acting with...I started feeling I should play my age."
"And...be as cool as a 61-year-old can be."
Film details
About Khan's upcoming film 'King'
Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, will see him share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.
The film marks the theatrical debut of Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.
It is set to release on December 24.