SRK promises 'lot of drama and action' in 'King'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled the second song from his upcoming film King, titled Daddy Cool. At a special event in Mumbai, he described the movie as a "family entertainer" packed with drama and action. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit theaters on December 24.
Film details
SRK teases film's star-studded cast
Khan also teased the film's star-studded cast, jokingly refusing to name any of the actors.
"There are loads of stars in this movie; I'm not naming them. If I start counting, we will be banned for overconsumption; there are so many of them," he joked.
The film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi, among others.
Film assurance
What to expect from 'King'
Khan further assured fans that King is a "good film" and will provide the kind of entertainment they expect from a Bollywood movie.
He shared, "The whole family can go watch it and enjoy it. It has a lot of drama and action. I haven't shown you that yet. But you have seen the songs."
"Of course it's a commercial film, so even if a bit of logic goes upar-neeche, it has good things too," he said.
Director collaboration
SRK-Anand reunite after 'Pathaan'
King is a collaboration between Khan and director Anand, after their successful venture, Pathaan.
The superstar praised Anand's direction in King, saying, "It has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who's made some wonderful films with me, and I hope everyone enjoys it."