Khan also teased the film's star-studded cast, jokingly refusing to name any of the actors.

"There are loads of stars in this movie; I'm not naming them. If I start counting, we will be banned for overconsumption; there are so many of them," he joked.

The film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi, among others.