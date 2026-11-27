'King': SRK-Kareena turn up the heat in 'Daddy Cool'
What's the story
The much-awaited song Daddy Cool from the Shah Rukh Khan film King was released on Friday, November 27. The peppy dance number has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have sung the track, while Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed it. This marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's special appearance in King.
Song release
Earlier, 'Tu Mil Jaaye' was released
The song Daddy Cool is the second track from King's album.
The short track (which has got fans complaining online) features Khan and Kapoor Khan grooving to a seductive beat.
Earlier, the makers had treated fans with the first song Tu Mil Jaaye on November 2, on Khan's 61st birthday.
The track featured Deepika Padukone alongside Khan and was a collaboration between Singh, Ed Sheeran, and Madhubanti Bagchi.
Film details
About the film 'King'
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his reunion with Khan after their successful collaboration in Pathaan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
Apart from Khan, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.
It will release on December 24 this year.