The song Daddy Cool is the second track from King's album.

The short track (which has got fans complaining online) features Khan and Kapoor Khan grooving to a seductive beat.

Earlier, the makers had treated fans with the first song Tu Mil Jaaye on November 2, on Khan's 61st birthday.

The track featured Deepika Padukone alongside Khan and was a collaboration between Singh, Ed Sheeran, and Madhubanti Bagchi.