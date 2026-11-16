'Koffee With Karan' finale: Karan Johar's kids to join SRK?
What's the story
The finale of Koffee With Karan 9 will feature superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with filmmaker Karan Johar's twins, Roohi and Yash, reported Variety India. Khan was the first guest on the show in 2004, and his return for the finale is a nostalgic moment for Johar and fans alike. The episode has already been shot.
Special appearances
Khan won't be present for the entire episode
Unlike Salman Khan's solo episode with Karisma Kapoor, Khan will not be a solo guest and will only be present for a short duration.
This will also be the television debut of Johar's twins.
Khan's daughter, actor Suhana Khan, might join him during the episode.
Notably, SRK and Suhana are busy with their upcoming action film King, set to release on December 24.
Show finale
Other upcoming episodes and finality of the show
Upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna.
Johar has confirmed that this ninth season will be the last one.
He has also announced that he won't host another celebrity chat show.
The filmmaker wants to focus on directing feature films without the logistical challenges of curating guest combinations.